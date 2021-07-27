Dr. Kara Kahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Kahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kara Kahan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Kahan works at
Locations
Gallahorn Eileen6750 West Loop S Ste 360, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Kahan for nearly 5 years and have found her to be an exceptional and compassionate professional who has helped me manage my medication safely and effectively.
About Dr. Kara Kahan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1053391995
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Dr. Kahan works at
