Dr. Hoisington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kara Hoisington, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kara Hoisington, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Lansing, MI.
Locations
Sparrow Diabetes & Endocrinology Services2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 114, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 364-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Memorial Healthcare
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Kara has really helped me with my Diabetes care, with patience, understanding and willingness to use the latest medications and tools such as Dexcom CGM.
About Dr. Kara Hoisington, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoisington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoisington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoisington has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoisington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoisington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoisington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoisington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoisington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.