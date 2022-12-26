Overview

Dr. Kara Greenwald, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Bellevue Hospital Center.



Dr. Greenwald works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Tribeca in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.