Dr. Emerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kara Emerson, MD
Dr. Kara Emerson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
- 1 2200 21st Ave S Ste 404, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 861-1527
Truly listens and clearly cares about not only your child as an individual but the entire family too. Knows her stuff and has a sense of humor, thankfully! Would benefit from administrative staff as there are occasional delays in communication but nothing awful. Would absolutely refer to family and friends (and have)!
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1316128317
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Emerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Emerson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emerson.
