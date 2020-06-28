Dr. Kara Danner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Danner, MD
Overview
Dr. Kara Danner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Danner works at
Locations
Canyon View Womens Health2373 G Rd Ste 240, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 243-7908
Monument Women's Healthcare, Grand Junction, CO 81505610 25 Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 986-8900Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Danner is exceptional. She is knowledgeable and has a wonderful bedside manner. She takes her time answering questions and truly cares about her patients. The front desk workers, nurse and ultrasound tech were all incredible. Top notch staff all of the way around.
About Dr. Kara Danner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1245251339
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico Hlth Scis Ctr
- Vanderbilt University
- Calvin College
