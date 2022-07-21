Dr. Kara Criswell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Criswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Criswell, MD
Overview
Dr. Kara Criswell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Criswell works at
Locations
Criswell Criswell Plastic Surgery14835 Ballantyne Village Way Ste 210, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894
Criswell & Criswell SouthPark4310 Sharon Rd Ste V02, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 424-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
AWESOME! The staff is great, facility is very nice, loved the nurse anesthetist, I felt very comfortable. Dr. Kara did a fantastic job on my BBL. I had very little bruising, no bleeding and incisions are super small. I highly recommend her. Thank you Dr Kara and staff! Crista Blackmon
About Dr. Kara Criswell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1669686572
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Syracuse University Med Ctr
Dr. Criswell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Criswell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Criswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Criswell works at
Dr. Criswell speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Criswell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
