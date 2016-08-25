Dr. Kara Chisholm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chisholm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Chisholm, MD
Overview
Dr. Kara Chisholm, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Chisholm works at
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates228 Billerica Rd, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (617) 657-6465
- 2 330 Baker Ave Fl 2, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (617) 657-6465
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chisholm was a great Dr when I seen her
About Dr. Kara Chisholm, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
