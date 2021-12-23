Overview

Dr. Kara Cavuoto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.



Dr. Cavuoto works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Blepharitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.