Dr. Kara Capriotti, MD
Overview
Dr. Kara Capriotti, MD is a Dermatologist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 919 Conestoga Rd Bldg 2, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-5028
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had mohs surgery for the first time with Dr. Capriotti. She is an awesome surgeon!! She took the time to explain my procedure and has a great personality!! The procedure that was done on me, was done in a clean room with the sounds of an ocean playing from her radio. It was almost like a home setting, very relaxing and most of all pain free. You will not be disappointed!!
About Dr. Kara Capriotti, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capriotti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capriotti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capriotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capriotti has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capriotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Capriotti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capriotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capriotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capriotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.