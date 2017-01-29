Dr. Kara Brogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Brogan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kara Brogan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Primary One Health Care3433 Agler Rd Ste 2800, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 645-1600
- 2 1180 E Main St # 340B, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 645-5535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brogan has a great personality, she is very caring and takes her time with the patients.
About Dr. Kara Brogan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brogan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brogan.
