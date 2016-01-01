See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Boston, MA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Dr. Kara De Winter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. De Winter works at Brigham & Wmns Hosp Vasclr Sgy in Boston, MA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Womens Hospital
    75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 (617) 732-4222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Long Beach OB/GYN Office
    3711 Long Beach Blvd Ste 700, Long Beach, CA 90807 (562) 634-8812
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Lakewood OB/GYN Office
    3650 South St Ste 403, Lakewood, CA 90712 (562) 634-8812
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kara De Winter, MD

    Specialties
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1376989392
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Residency
    HARVARD MED SCH
    Medical Education
    Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    Undergraduate School
    Baylor College
    Board Certifications
    Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kara De Winter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. De Winter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Winter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. De Winter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Winter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Winter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

