Overview

Dr. Kar Ng, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Ng works at Oviedo Family Medicine Specialists in Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.