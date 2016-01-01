Dr. Ks Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ks Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ks Kumar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists - Trinity9320 State Road 54, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 297-2113
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ks Kumar, MD
- Hematology
- English, Tamil
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- UT Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
