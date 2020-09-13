Dr. Kapila Paghdal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paghdal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kapila Paghdal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kapila Paghdal, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Paghdal works at
Locations
-
1
Ridgewood Office400 State Rt 17, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 652-4536
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend everyone go to Dr. Paghdal. She is a brilliant doctor. I had a cosmetic procedure done that I was very nervous about and she put me right at ease. The results were better than I expected. It was subtle but noticeable. Just what I had hoped for.
About Dr. Kapila Paghdal, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paghdal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paghdal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paghdal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paghdal works at
Dr. Paghdal speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Paghdal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paghdal.
