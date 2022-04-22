Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saigal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.
Locations
Kapil Saigal, MD, FACS1492 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 636-5384
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch. We use this to describe many things in life but rarely does somebody live up to it in the way Dr. Kapil Saigal does. His bedside manner, approach to detail, genuine concern and ability to convey his message are phenomenal. This is somebody who is doing what they were born to do. Very highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1851509889
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
