Dr. Kapil Sachdeva, MD
Overview
Dr. Kapil Sachdeva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best physician I have ever been to. Takes his time and listens to you. I have the upmost confidence in him and his decisions. His nurse expedited appointment and was fantastic as well. I cannot speak highly enough about my experience. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Kapil Sachdeva, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachdeva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachdeva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachdeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachdeva has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachdeva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachdeva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachdeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachdeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.