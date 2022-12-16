Dr. Kapil Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kapil Puri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kapil Puri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Puri works at
Locations
Niceville4554 E Highway 20, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 208-0929Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Puri is a confident professional and that assures me that my needs are being cared for by the best and most competent urologist I could have. I've seen three other urologists in the past 15 years of living with bladder cancers and recurrences, but none has been as thorough and caring as Dr. Puri.
About Dr. Kapil Puri, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962494211
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Affiliated Hospitals
- Tulane Affiliated Hospitals|Tulane University Health Sciences Center
- Wayne State University|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puri works at
Dr. Puri has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.
