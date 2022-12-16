See All Urologists in Niceville, FL
Dr. Kapil Puri, MD

Urology
3.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kapil Puri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and North Okaloosa Medical Center.

Dr. Puri works at Northwest Florida Woman Care in Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Niceville
    4554 E Highway 20, Niceville, FL 32578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 208-0929
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • North Okaloosa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Puri is a confident professional and that assures me that my needs are being cared for by the best and most competent urologist I could have. I've seen three other urologists in the past 15 years of living with bladder cancers and recurrences, but none has been as thorough and caring as Dr. Puri.
    — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Kapil Puri, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962494211
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • Tulane Affiliated Hospitals|Tulane University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kapil Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puri works at Northwest Florida Woman Care in Niceville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Puri’s profile.

    Dr. Puri has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

