Overview

Dr. Kapil Passi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Passi works at BAYLOR MEDICAL CENTER AT IRVING in Irving, TX with other offices in Joplin, MO and Coppell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.