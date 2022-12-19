Dr. Kapil Moza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kapil Moza, MD
Overview
Dr. Kapil Moza, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Agoura Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health And Science University
Dr. Moza works at
Locations
-
1
Centurion Surgical Center Inc30200 Agoura Rd Ste 195, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (805) 254-3841
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Mission Community Hospital
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- One Health
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moza?
I felt heard and seen by Dr. Moza and staff the moment I walked into my consultation. Dr. Moza is kind, funny and very professional. I knew I was literally in the "best hands" for my ACDF spine surgery and additional surgery to follow. An answer to prayer, is an understatement. More like an angel with talent setting him apart. Even post surgery he was very much involved with keeping my family informed step by step. I'm still in the early healing process and already recommending Dr. Moza to other people. My family and I are blessed to have such a wonderful Doctor taking such good care of me. Giving me a chance for a new lease in life. Thank you, Dr Moza! ?????????? ?LB
About Dr. Kapil Moza, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1841231248
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- George Washington School Of Medicine|George Washington University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moza accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moza works at
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Moza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.