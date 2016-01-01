Overview

Dr. Kapil Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Harvard Vanguard in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Third Degree Heart Block and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.