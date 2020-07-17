See All Oncologists in Zion, IL
Dr. Kaoutar Tlemcani, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kaoutar Tlemcani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They graduated from LUOYANG SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. Tlemcani works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago
    2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099

  Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago

Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Prostate Cancer

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Jul 17, 2020
    My Family has never meet a better Dr. She truly cares more then you would ever expect and you can feel confident to put your 100% trust in her. She answers and explains everything in great detail and gives you specific details on how to proceed going forward. She is truly the best
    MH — Jul 17, 2020
    Medical Oncology
    English
    1023238862
    Montefiore Medical Center
    Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
    LUOYANG SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Dr. Kaoutar Tlemcani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Tlemcani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tlemcani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Tlemcani works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tlemcani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tlemcani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tlemcani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

