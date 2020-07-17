Dr. Kaoutar Tlemcani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tlemcani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaoutar Tlemcani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kaoutar Tlemcani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They graduated from LUOYANG SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Dr. Tlemcani works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My Family has never meet a better Dr. She truly cares more then you would ever expect and you can feel confident to put your 100% trust in her. She answers and explains everything in great detail and gives you specific details on how to proceed going forward. She is truly the best
About Dr. Kaoutar Tlemcani, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1023238862
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- LUOYANG SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tlemcani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tlemcani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tlemcani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tlemcani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
