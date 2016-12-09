See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Kanye Willis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kanye Willis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kanye Willis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University-Weatherhead School Of Management-M.B.A., and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South.

Dr. Willis works at Hand & Plastics Specialists of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Union City, GA and Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
    315 Boulevard NE Ste 555, Atlanta, GA 30312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 265-5500
  2. 2
    He Cares Medical Walk in Clinic LLC
    4550 Jonesboro Rd Ste K, Union City, GA 30291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Meadowbrook Nursing Home Inc
    4608 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 491-9444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Willis?

    Dec 09, 2016
    I was scheduled to see Dr. Willis by another Well Star doctor who sowed my left hand up in their ER room 9 Sep 2016. I saw Dr. Willis on 12 Sep 2016. I was immediately impressed with her professionalism and sincerity. She truly loves her profession and her patients. I was so impressed with her that I typed an award for her and submitted it to her immediate supervisor Jodi Lambert. I would recommend her to anyone I know and really like her entire being. She is so genuine!!! Steve Tschetter
    Steve Tschetter in Tyrone, GA — Dec 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kanye Willis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kanye Willis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Willis to family and friends

    Dr. Willis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Willis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kanye Willis, MD.

    About Dr. Kanye Willis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437350527
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Burn Surgery-Jacobi Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Plastic Surgery-Medical College Of Georgia
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University-Weatherhead School Of Management-M.B.A.,
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Howard University-B.S. Biology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kanye Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kanye Willis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.