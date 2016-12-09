Dr. Kanye Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanye Willis, MD
Overview
Dr. Kanye Willis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University-Weatherhead School Of Management-M.B.A., and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South.
Locations
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center315 Boulevard NE Ste 555, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 265-5500
He Cares Medical Walk in Clinic LLC4550 Jonesboro Rd Ste K, Union City, GA 30291 Directions
Meadowbrook Nursing Home Inc4608 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (770) 491-9444
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was scheduled to see Dr. Willis by another Well Star doctor who sowed my left hand up in their ER room 9 Sep 2016. I saw Dr. Willis on 12 Sep 2016. I was immediately impressed with her professionalism and sincerity. She truly loves her profession and her patients. I was so impressed with her that I typed an award for her and submitted it to her immediate supervisor Jodi Lambert. I would recommend her to anyone I know and really like her entire being. She is so genuine!!! Steve Tschetter
About Dr. Kanye Willis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1437350527
Education & Certifications
- Burn Surgery-Jacobi Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery-Medical College Of Georgia
- Case Western Reserve University-Weatherhead School Of Management-M.B.A.,
- Howard University-B.S. Biology
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
