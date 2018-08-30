Dr. Kanwardeep Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanwardeep Grewal, MD
Overview
Dr. Kanwardeep Grewal, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from AMRAVATI UNIVERSITY / PANJABRAO ALIAS BHUSAHEB DESHMUKH MEMORIAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Grewal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sutter Auburn Neurologists11795 Education St Ste 213, Auburn, CA 95602 Directions (530) 886-6851
-
2
Associates in Womens Health Care2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 205, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-8711
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grewal?
I have been a patient of Dr Grewal for about 8 years. He always takes the time to really listen to me. Because the issues that I see him for can be frustrating for both Dr and patient I appreciate the fact that he does not try to placate me and instead communicates honestly.
About Dr. Kanwardeep Grewal, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1104035468
Education & Certifications
- AMRAVATI UNIVERSITY / PANJABRAO ALIAS BHUSAHEB DESHMUKH MEMORIAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grewal accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewal works at
Dr. Grewal has seen patients for Tremor, Vertigo and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grewal speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.