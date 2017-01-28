Dr. Kanwar Sidhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanwar Sidhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Kanwar Sidhu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with West Virginia University School Of Medicine
Dr. Sidhu works at
Locations
Insight Physicians2006 Bremo Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 445-9343Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After a 5 yr period of 2 substandard but reputable practices/physician treatment in Richmond my therapist referred me to Dr. Sidhu. Very to the point and formal - that should be listed a strength. Psychiatrists role in mental health management is the continued observation and prescription of proper medication. He's experienced - but young enough to practice the latest treatments. He created significant stability improvement. Extremely thankful for his expertise. Dr. Sidhu is excellent.
About Dr. Kanwar Sidhu, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1891990735
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidhu has seen patients for Nondependent Opioid Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sidhu speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.