Overview

Dr. Kanwaljit Gill, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Gill works at Kanwaljit Gill MD INC in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.