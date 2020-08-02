Dr. Kanwaljit Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanwaljit Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kanwaljit Gill, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Kanwaljit Gill MD INC38656 Medical Center Dr Ste A, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 940-4444
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Dr. Gill did a wonderful job during my time of crisis. He was very caring and explained everything that was happening to me. His surgical team was top notch. I would highly recommend Dr. Gill for any cardiology related issues.
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Gvmt Med College & Hospital|Loma Linda University
- Gnd University Medical College and Hospital|Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
