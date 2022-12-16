Dr. Kanwaldeep Sidhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanwaldeep Sidhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kanwaldeep Sidhu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Sidhu works at
Locations
1
St Clair Orthopaedics & Sports Med PC23829 Little Mack Ave Ste 100, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 416-1300
2
Secondary Office45441 Heydenreich Rd, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 416-1300
3
St. Clair Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, P.C.22701 Hall Rd Ste 100, Macomb, MI 48042 Directions (586) 773-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Community
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Messa
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sidhu performed a 2nd surgery on me in November, 2022. The 1st was a cervical fusion in March, 2022 and November was a lower back spinal fusion with cages. Recovery from the cervical fusion was quick and relieved all pain. My lower back pain was excruciating and the surgery was difficult. 30 days post-surgery and I am walking with just a cane, feel great and am only experiencing pain from the surgery - no more pre-surgery pain!! He is a skilled surgeon who takes the time to explain everything. High recommend Dr. Sidhu.
About Dr. Kanwaldeep Sidhu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidhu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidhu has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
173 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.