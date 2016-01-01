Overview

Dr. Kanwal Nayyar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University College of Medical Sciences, Shahdara, Delhi and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Nayyar works at Tri Valley Neurology Medical Associates, Inc. in Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.