Dr. Kanwal Khanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kanwal Khanna, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Mark Twain Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and Oak Valley Hospital District.
Dr. Khanna works at
Kanwal Khanna M.d. Inc.1429 College Ave Ste M, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 524-2041
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Mark Twain Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Oak Valley Hospital District
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Khanna is a good doctor who's very thorough and professional. He monitors perscriptions and conditions with regular labs and visits. His staff is efficient and keeps everything running like a well oiled machine.
About Dr. Kanwal Khanna, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1487767182
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
