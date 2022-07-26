Overview

Dr. Kanwal Khanna, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Mark Twain Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and Oak Valley Hospital District.



Dr. Khanna works at Kanwal Khanna M.d. Inc. in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.