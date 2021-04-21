Dr. Kantilal Bhalani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kantilal Bhalani, MD
Overview
Dr. Kantilal Bhalani, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
Locations
Parrish Medical Group, Obstetrics & Gynecology494 N Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 269-8565
Malabar Medical Clinic1663 Georgia St NE Ste 500, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 802-9080Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kantilal Bhalani, MD
- Obstetrics
- 5 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1770688434
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Bhalani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhalani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhalani speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalani.
