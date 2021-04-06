See All Psychiatrists in Richardson, TX
Dr. Kanthi Raju, DO

Psychiatry
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kanthi Raju, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Raju works at Susan J. Shiring Lcsw PA in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Susan J. Shiring Lcsw PA
    2150 Lakeside Blvd Ste 225E, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 907-5230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Phobia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 06, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Raju for a couple years now. She helped me with my anxiety & depression. She is very personable, a great listener, and I trust her completely. She is always eager to help with anything I present to her.
    — Apr 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kanthi Raju, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124039144
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ut Southwestern University Hospital-Zale Lipshy
    Internship
    • Iowa Methodist Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Mississippi College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kanthi Raju, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raju works at Susan J. Shiring Lcsw PA in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Raju’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

