Dr. Kannan Natarajan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kannan Natarajan, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Natarajan works at
Locations
St Vincent Medical Group Inc8433 Harcourt Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 583-7600Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant appointment. Very informative and explained things well. I have full confidence in working with him in the future.
About Dr. Kannan Natarajan, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Malayalam and Tamil
- 1861427031
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- University Il College Of Med
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Northwestern University
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
