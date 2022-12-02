Dr. Narayana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kannan Narayana, MD
Overview
Dr. Kannan Narayana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Narayana works at
Locations
Gainesville Neurology Group1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 400, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-1117
Compass Healthcare Inc.5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Narayana when my opthalmologist was stumped by my sudden onset and increasing severity of double vision. Dr. Narayana did a thorough examination and then ordered blood tests and MRI's. He said I might have ocular myasthenia gravis and the tests confirmed that. He immediately prescribed medication which improved my vision and told me, in some cases, this condition can be caused by a tumor on the thymus gland. So, he ordered a CT scan of my chest and it was confirmed that I had the tumor. He referred me to a thoracic surgeon for removal of the tumor and gland and said in about 70% of cases this can eliminate or minimize the myasthenia gravis. Nearly immediately after surgery I was cured! No symptoms and no need for medication. Everyone I know is amazed that a vision issue led to the discovery of a large tumor in my chest and it is all because of Dr. Narayana. Not only is he brilliant physician, he is also patient, kind, caring and even funny! I am forever grateful!
About Dr. Kannan Narayana, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1629220512
Education & Certifications
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayana has seen patients for Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayana.
