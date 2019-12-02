Dr. Kanli Jiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanli Jiang, MD
Dr. Kanli Jiang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abington, PA. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Athena OB/GYN - Abington1245 Highland Ave Ste 404, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (267) 946-5200
COMING SOON Athena OB/GYN - Langhorne830 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (267) 946-5200
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Jiang saved my life! After post op complications from another OB, Dr Jiang stepped in snd defied odds and was able to save my life that was hanging by a thread. Forever grateful for her swift actions !
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - M.D.
Dr. Jiang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jiang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jiang has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jiang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jiang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jiang.
