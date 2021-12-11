Dr. Monis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanishka Monis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kanishka Monis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, Methodist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Monis works at
Locations
1
Tricity Anesthesia Associates Pllc110 Stone Oak Loop Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 268-0129Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Seguin Office1350 Ashby St, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 626-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
3
Medical Center2020 Babcock Rd Ste 24, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (844) 789-7246
4
New Braunfels Office876 Loop 337 Ste 201, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 626-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
- Methodist Hospital
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Gave me my normal life back .. So lucky to find him ... Would give him 6 stars if option was available.
About Dr. Kanishka Monis, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Univesity Of Texas At San Antonio/St. Mary's University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monis works at
Dr. Monis has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Monis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.