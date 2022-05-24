Dr. Kanisha Sierra Rios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sierra Rios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanisha Sierra Rios, MD
Overview
Dr. Kanisha Sierra Rios, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Sierra Rios works at
Locations
Hunter's Creek Women's Health Center - Neptune13 Neptune Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 987-2910Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Women's Health Center1160 Cypress Glen Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 305-8705Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
my first daughter was born by cesarean delivery (another doctor) and my second was a normal delivery thanks to Dr Kanisha.. Many doctors wanted to do another cesarean section again, but she respected my dream of a normal delivery and finally I got it! thank you very much Dr!
About Dr. Kanisha Sierra Rios, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750547279
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sierra Rios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sierra Rios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sierra Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sierra Rios has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sierra Rios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sierra Rios speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sierra Rios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sierra Rios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sierra Rios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sierra Rios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.