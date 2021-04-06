Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanika Sood, MD
Dr. Kanika Sood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Komed Health Center4259 S Berkeley Ave, Chicago, IL 60653 Directions (773) 268-7600
Mt Sinai Hospital1500 S California Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 524-2000
- 3 2653 W Ogden Ave Fl 3, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 524-2000
Winfield Moody Health Center1276 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60610 Directions (312) 337-1073
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sood is a sweat heart. She is very thorough, caring, genuine and all around great doctor. She answers all questions patiently. I'm very excited and lucky to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Kanika Sood, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sood accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.