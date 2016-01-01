Dr. Kanika Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanika Kaur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kanika Kaur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll & Assoc Hosps and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Kaur works at
Locations
-
1
Ravi Ainapudi MD317 E Main St Ste 1, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-4000
-
2
St. Catherine Gastroenterology48 Route 25A Ste 105, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kanika Kaur, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1760629919
Education & Certifications
- New York Med Coll/Westchester MC
- Maulana Azad Med Coll & Assoc Hosps
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.