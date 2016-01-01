Dr. Kani Ilangovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilangovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kani Ilangovan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kani Ilangovan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Ilangovan works at
Locations
Kani145 Witherspoon St Ste B4, Princeton, NJ 08542 Directions (609) 529-2573
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kani Ilangovan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Amherst College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ilangovan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilangovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilangovan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilangovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilangovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilangovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.