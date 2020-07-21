Overview

Dr. Kanesha Bryant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.



Dr. Bryant works at AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery at Hinsdale in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.