Dr. Kaneeze-Fatema Bukhari, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kaneeze-Fatema Bukhari, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Potomac Falls, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Bukhari works at KidsFirst Pediatrics in Potomac Falls, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    KidsFirst Pediatrics
    46165 Westlake Dr Ste 210, Potomac Falls, VA 20165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4815
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Kaneeze-Fatema Bukhari, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386822617
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
