Overview

Dr. Kandis Rivers, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI.



Dr. Rivers works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.