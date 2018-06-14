Dr. Kandi Waddles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waddles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kandi Waddles, MD
Overview
Dr. Kandi Waddles, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Dr. Waddles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lexington Clinic Beaumont3085 Lakecrest Cir, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 258-8600
-
2
Lexington Clinic Palomar Family Health Centre3580 Lyon Dr, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 258-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waddles?
Dr waddles was amazing! She took care of my kids with a smile on her face. She was very good about explaining my daughters diagnosis and treatment
About Dr. Kandi Waddles, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912927203
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waddles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waddles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waddles works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Waddles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waddles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waddles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waddles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.