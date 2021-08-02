Dr. Kandaswamy Jayaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kandaswamy Jayaraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kandaswamy Jayaraj, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They graduated from Stanley Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.
Dr. Jayaraj works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Triangle Endocrinology3440 Fannin St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 833-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jayaraj?
Best doctor in Beaumont very thorough. Short wait time for office visit and blood test. I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Kandaswamy Jayaraj, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1447258850
Education & Certifications
- Stanley Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jayaraj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayaraj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayaraj works at
Dr. Jayaraj has seen patients for Goiter, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayaraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jayaraj speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayaraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.