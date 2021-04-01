Overview

Dr. Kandasamy Ambalavanar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from U Colombo and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Ambalavanar works at Ambi Physicians PC in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.