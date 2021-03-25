Dr. Senthilkumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kandasami Senthilkumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kandasami Senthilkumar, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Senthilkumar works at
Locations
Albert M. Ong M.d. P.A.740 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 838-1201
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, knowledgeable and compassionate. Explained every step of testing and diagnosis with thorough explanation of the disease process. I have been an emergency nurse/director for 31 years and I was highly impressed and very satisfied with the care provided.
About Dr. Kandasami Senthilkumar, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1811990369
Education & Certifications
- YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senthilkumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senthilkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senthilkumar has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senthilkumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Senthilkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senthilkumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senthilkumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senthilkumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.