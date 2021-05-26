Dr. Kandarp Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kandarp Patel, DO
Dr. Kandarp Patel, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Arizona Centers for Digestive Health9321 W Thomas Rd Ste 405, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 236-8507
Az West Endoscopy Center1850 N 95th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 236-8507
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I was a long term patient of Doctoe Patel. I always found him his to communicate with. He always made time for me His bedside manor was excellent. My only regret was leaving the state with the need to find a new gastro doctor. He's hard to replace.
About Dr. Kandarp Patel, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English, Gujarati
- 1801086087
- Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Heartburn, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
