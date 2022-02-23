Dr. Kandarp Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kandarp Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baroda Med College Ms University and is affiliated with Hardin Medical Center and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Core Heart and Medical Center86 Stonebridge Blvd, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 300-0227
- Hardin Medical Center
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very informative and a very nice doctor. Very intelligent and helpful. Proud of my doctor.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Albert Einstein College Of Med
- Baroda Med College Ms University
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
