Overview

Dr. Kandala Chary, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hardin Medical Center, Henderson County Community Hospital, Jackson-madison County General Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Bolivar Hospital.



Dr. Chary works at West Tennessee Kidney Specialists Pc in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Vitamin D Deficiency and Renal Osteodystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.