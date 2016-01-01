Dr. Kandace Klein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kandace Klein, DO
Dr. Kandace Klein, DO is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED|Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Klein works at
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
About Dr. Kandace Klein, DO
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1053535856
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Bay Area Corpus Christie Medical Center
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED|Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
- Augusta University Medical Center
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Klein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.