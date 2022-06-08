See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Atlantis, FL
Dr. Kandace Kichler, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.5 (15)
Dr. Kandace Kichler, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Kichler works at HCA Florida Palm Beach Surgical Specialists - Atlantis in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Weston, FL and Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Surgical Care
    Center for Advanced Surgical Care
5503 S Congress Ave Ste 206, Atlantis, FL 33462
(561) 964-1632
Tuesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331
(954) 659-5000
  3. 3
    ICC at Aventura
    ICC at Aventura
4665 S Congress Ave Ste 102, Palm Springs, FL 33461
(561) 548-2274
  4. 4
    Independent Multispecialty Group of Florida
    Independent Multispecialty Group of Florida
142 John F Kennedy Dr, Atlantis, FL 33462
(561) 439-1500
Monday-Friday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Saturday-Sunday Closed
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 08, 2022
    I had Gastric Bypass with her SHE IS AMAZING.... Start to finish...
    Elizabeth Larsen — Jun 08, 2022
    About Dr. Kandace Kichler, MD

    Specialties
    Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1861768848
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    JFK Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Auburn University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Board Certifications
